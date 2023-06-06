LANSDALE, Pa. - The Exeter boys volleyball team continued its stellar season on Tuesday night. On the road against Lansdale Catholic in the PIAA opening round, the Eagles swept their way into the quarterfinals.
A close contest in the first set, the Eagles grabbing the early lead, 25-20. Second set, the Eagles setting the tone for the rest of the match with a double-digit win, 25-14.
Final set, the Crusaders on the brink, after going from all tied at 10 the Eagles break the tie and go on a run to end this one in three sets.