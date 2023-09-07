READING, Pa. - Exeter has carried over its success from a season ago into 2023, the Eagles are off to a 2-0. They hit the road in week three taking on West York, looking to make it three in a row.
The Eagles overcoming some adversity in the early going this season, after a slow start against Boyertown to knock off the Bears by double-digits.
Offensively, guys have stepped up making 2023 look like a reloaded season, not a rebuilding one. Even with the early success, this is a group that isn't overlooking any opponents.
Eagles senior, Nathan Pashley knows what he and his teammates are capable of when they play at a high level in all four quarters.
Kickoff is set for 7 PM at West York on Friday night.
Elsewhere in the county, Wilson West Lawn has a new opponent for week three following a cancellation from the Philadelphia Public League. The Bulldogs will host Cheltenham on Saturday night at 6 PM.