READING, Pa. - Exeter Township off to a good start to the boys volleyball season as they did not drop a set in a 25-9, 25-15 and 25-16 victory over Berks Catholic on Monday at Reiffton School.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season behind Cameron Howiszak who had five kills and a block as well as Ashton Wilson who contributed four kills and two aces. Derik Jerez was credited with five kills, one block and two digs for the Saints (0-2).
Both teams will take part in tournament action over the weekend with Exeter at the Bobcat Invitational and Berks Catholic taking part in the Reading Volleyball Tournament.