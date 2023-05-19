The District III baseball tournament is underway, and it started with quite the upset on Friday afternoon. Exeter, the fifteen-seed with a, 4-1 win over the two seed, Governor Mifflin.
The Eagles getting to work early in the win, top of the third Carter Redding with a bunt on a squeeze play and the throw goes wide allowing Jake Fronek to score, 1-0.
The Eagles would score all four runs in the third inning, Jake Hafer driving in two more runs after it was a, 2-0 game. Hafer doubling up the lead in the third inning, 4-0.
On the mound for the Eagles, Devin Sheerin allowed just one run on one hit, while striking out 11 Mustangs batters.