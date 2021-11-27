Exeter played the role of spoiler on Friday night, pulling off the upset over Governor Mifflin to capture the programs first ever District III-5A title.
The Eagles avenged their loss to the Mustangs from earlier in the season with a 31-28 win on Friday night, to hoist the trophy. They advance to the PIAA 5A semifinals next week.
Coming into the game as the eight seed, the Eagles never had the moment look to big for them. They outscored Mifflin 10-0 in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset.
Joey Schlaffer and Eric Nangle accounted for all four of the Eagles touchdowns in the win.
The winner of Moon and Penn-Trafford awaits them in the semifinal game.