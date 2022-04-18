READING, Pa. - Lancaster Mennonite took the first set but host Exeter boys volleyball battled back to win the next three to capture sixth win in a row.
The Blazers came into the match 5-1 and led by 6'7" St. Francis recruit Eli Lazor. After dropping the first, Exeter battled back winning each of the next two 25-23 before putting the match away in the fourth.
The Eagles improved to 6-1 and have not lost since dropping their opener to Gov. Mifflin. A road match with Reading on Tuesday is next up for Exeter.