READING, Pa. - Exeter and Governor Mifflin renewing their rivalry on the mat at the home of the Eagles on Wednesday night. It would be the home team taking this one, 32-26.
The Mustangs wasting no time in the early going, building up a 17-3 lead following the 172 pound bout. Jackson Schools earning the pin over Cody Morgan to help get the Mustangs lead to that point.
Momentum shifted after that, the Eagles would run off five straight wins to take the lead, 23-17. Mustangs would finally break the streak to get the lead back at 26-23.
Final bout of the night at 160, Finn Strauss for the Eagles would score a couple of back points and ultimately win by decision to give his team the win on the night.