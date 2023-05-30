READING, Pa. - Exeter playing host to Manheim Central in the District III-2A semifinals on the volleyball court. The Eagles going from two down to win three straight and advance, 3-2.
Manheim Central would put the Eagles on the brink following two sets with 25-23 and 25-19 wins.
From that point on, the Eagles would claw all the way back and more. Ashton Wilson doing his part along with Gaige Gabriel. Gabriel would finish with 33 kills in the semifinal win.
Awaiting Exeter in the finals on Thursday, Lower Dauphin.