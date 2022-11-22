READING, Pa. - Exeter moved one step closer to defending their District III-5A title last week. The Eagles shifting focus to a new week, and a new goal.
In order to keep their undefeated season rolling and maintain the District title, the Eagles will need to oust the 12-seed, Cocalico. While on paper, their opponent is the 12-seed, this is a squad that is perennial title contenders.
For the Eagles, they know not to overlook anyone especially at this stage of the season. This is a group looking to solidify themselves within the 5A ranks.
In order to re-capture that 5A crown, the Eagles will need to put a stop to Cocalico's ground attack.