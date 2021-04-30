Exeter and Wyomissing prevailed in Berks baseball games on Friday night. The Eagles defeated Muhlenberg 5-4 while the Spartans earned a 17-2 win over Schuylkill Valley to start the weekend.
Exeter orchestrated a walk-off win over the Muhls at FirstEnergy Stadium. Muhlenberg led 4-3 after five innings of play. In the sixth the Eagles tied the game at four and then Ben Magovern knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh in Baseballtown.
Wyomissing's win extended the team's win streak to eight games. The contest was tied at one in the second inning, but the Spartans began to pull away from there for the victory.