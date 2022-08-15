READING, Pa. - Exeter senior lineman Anthony Caccese announced on Friday that he plans to continue his football career at the University of Delaware.
The Blue Hens won the bidding for the 6'6", 275 pound OT/DE from a list of finalists that included Army, Holy Cross, Kent State, UMass and William & Mary.
Caccese gets the decision out of the way before the season as the Eagles look to follow up on their first District 3 football title in program history when they open the season on August 26 at Daniel Boone.