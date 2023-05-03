READING, Pa. - High school basketball honors being announced across the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday. After a remarkable postseason run, Matt Ashcroft from Exeter was named the 5A Coach of the Year.
Ashcroft helped to guide the Eagles to the first District III-5A title in program history. From there the Eagles made it all the way to the PIAA-5A championship game.
Two of the players under Ashcroft also earning post season honors, Anthony Caccese named to All-State Second-Team and Zyion Paschall a member of the Third-Team.
One level below, Fleetwood's Jake Karnish named to the 4A All-State Second-Team and High Points Drew Hoffman made the Single-A Second-Team.