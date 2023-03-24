HERSHEY, Pa. - Exeter making their historic run to the PIAA title game, the first time since 1974 the Eagles have been there. The Eagles coming up short against Imhotep Charter, 78-40.
The Panthers setting the tone early in this one, taking a double-digit lead through one quarter of play, 16-6. They would double it by the half, with a 22 point lead.
The Eagles, trying to hang tough in the second half, Alex Kelsey and Anthony Caccese working to keep the Eagles alive. Kelsey would finish with eight points, Caccese leading the way with 12.
Kevin Saenz would add 10 for the Eagles in the effort.
Down the stretch, the large deficit would prove to be too much for the Eagles as the Panthers put this one away in the fourth. The Panthers win their second straight 5A title.
Exeter adds a PIAA-5A silver to the trophy case, to go with the District III-5A title.