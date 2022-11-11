READING, Pa. - Exeter and Dover feeling the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, moving their District III-5A quarterfinal game back to Saturday night.
For the Eagles, nothing changes with the postponement from Friday night to Saturday. They know one of the biggest things is not beat themselves and continue to play their brand of football.
At 10-0 on the year, the Eagles brand of football has worked well in 2022. The reigning champs eager to get their first shot of District football on Saturday.