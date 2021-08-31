READING, Pa. - Despite opening the season with a loss, the Exeter football team made a statement in the first week of the 2021 high school football campaign. The Eagles battled, but fell to Central York, who is ranked in the state.

The tough loss kept the Eagles in the conversation as one of the 5A teams to watch, despite having an 0-1 record.

Now Exeter looks to build off of that this week when it faces Boyertown.