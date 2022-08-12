READING, Pa. - The Exeter football team reached the PIAA Class 5A playoffs in 2021 before their 10-win season game to an end with a semifinal loss to Penn-Trafford. The Eagles are back on the gridiron and preparing for what they hope will be another successful season.
A pair of 6'6" seniors give Exeter plenty of size and talent to provide opponents with matchup problems. Joey Schlaffer has already committed to play tight end at Penn State and tackle Anthony Caccese plans to announce his college decision over the weekend.
"It is a team full of winners," Caccese said. "Since youth, we have been playing together and winning. Everyone is super driven to do what we need to do to get it done."
The Eagles open their season at Daniel Boone on August 26.