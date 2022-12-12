SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The outlook for the Governor Mofflin girls basketball team is positive, despite a slow start to the season.
The Mustangs are 0-3, but this is the byproduct of aggressive scheduling as the early season opponents -Central York, Cumberland Valley and Hempfield are a combined 10-1.
On top of that, returning leading scorer Taylor Koenig is out of the lineup with an injury but there is still plenty of firepower in the lineup with seniors Shakyla Mayo and Anyah Ortiz running the show.
"You have to pick yourself up and move on to the next," said Mayo. "It's just all about motivating your team - not bringing them down."
The goal is to help this group develop and learn from facing these elite opponents.