ALLENTOWN - The Northwestern and Moravian Academy boys soccer teams played in and won state championship games last year.
Parkland was one win away from joining them in the state finals, falling to Lower Merion in the Final Four a season ago.
The Trojans won 24 games last season, but the senior class which guided them to that mark has graduated. This is one of those programs where the expectation remains high no matter what - for this year's squad, it's all about staying the course as the season progresses.
"We're obviously gonna strive for even more than we had last year," said senior Logan Thrash. "But we need to make sure we do get those same accomplishments this year. Not let it tear us down, or weigh on us, trying to be better than last year. Instead, just focus on ourselves and still striving for even more."