READING, Pa. - The Berks Catholic boys basketball team returns almost their roster from a season ago, giving the Saints much hope and promise for a successful 2021-22 campaign.
The Saints will be put their experience to the test over the weekend, tipping things off at Trinity's Tip-Off Tournament.
With tons of experiencing returning to the court, there is reason for optimism amongst the group. Tyler Givens alludes to the growing confidence in himself and each other as a positive factor for the Saints this season.