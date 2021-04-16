BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom softball team is off to a 6-1 start with several big wins under their belt already. This senior laden squad is ready to make a deep playoff run.
There are 10 seniors on the Patriots squad, leading to plenty of experience and chemistry on the field. That experience is used to playing in big games and knows how to handle the pressure.
Senior Gabby Glick talked about the bound this team has formed having come up together on the field from Freshman year until now.
Freedom has already handed losses to top tier programs like Parkland, Emmaus, and Northampton in the early going. Brenna Ortwein says they're beginning to truly find their stride in all aspects pitching, batting, and fielding.