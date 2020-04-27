READING, Pa. - This spring has been unique for all college football teams. No spring camp and just limited interaction between coaches and players via video conference. That is the new norm for all teams during the coronavirus pandemic, however, for Alvernia their experienced group may be at an advantage this year.
The Golden Wolves have been improving each year and heading into the 2020 campaign the program features 40 players with knowledge of the expectations within the group. Those players are leading the team through these unprecedented training sessions.
Alvernia head coach Ralph Clark is getting creative, just like every coach, to ensure their team is ready when the 2020 season comes around.