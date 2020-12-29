The Patriot League basketball season is set to begin this weekend with new schedule and divisional formats that leave many coaches uncertain how to attack the 2020-21 campaign.
The league slate has 16 games and no non-league contests. All games will be on Saturdays and Sundays.
"It's going to be more of a feel, a feel of your team, a feel of what you need to do during the week as you get ready for a Saturday game, and then how do you make adjustments against the same team for the Sunday game when you don't have a day of practice, and you're going to have to make those adjustments," Lafayette head coach Fran O'Hanlon said.
Luckily for Lafayette it has an experienced group of Leopards returning, led by senior Justin Jaworski, who suffered an ACL tear late last season. The team lost just two starters to graduation.
Lafayette starts the season against Lehigh this weekend.