READING, Pa. - For the first time since March an Albright athletic team will have games this week. The school's men's and women's basketball teams will be in action when the shortened 2020-21 season begins.
The men's team begins at home against Eastern University with a roster that features the team's five leading scorers from last year. All told, there are six seniors on this year's team.
In a unique season, that experience could be extremely beneficial for the Lions in their chase for a MAC championship.