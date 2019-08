OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley boys' soccer team lost its leading scorer from a year ago, but this year's team still features a lot of experience. That has the Lynx believing they can contend for championships this fall.

The team went 14-15-1 in 2018, after advancing to the state semifinals two years ago. Players on this year's team feel comfortable with each other and believe that will translate into success this season.