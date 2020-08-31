ROBESONIA, Pa. - Monday marked the first day high school football players across Pennsylvania could suit-up for practice as teams get closer to kicking off the shortened 2020 season.
Conrad Weiser was among those teams on the field training in the heat acclimation period of pre-season practice. Teams also are sanitizing footballs and hands frequently throughout practice as one of the several COVID-19 protocols in place this year.
Weiser heads to Berks II this year with several key returning players on both offense and defense. The experience is considered a strength for the Scouts this fall.
The squad is set to scrimmage Wyomissing on September 12.