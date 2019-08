WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing boys' soccer team may be in position to have a big season. The Spartans certainly have the experience to be able to make a deep playoff run this fall as the roster features 15 seniors.

Wyomissing will be without one of their top scorers from last year, Dominic Flowers, but most of that year's team remains and are a tight-knit group ready to better their 13-5-2 mark from 2018.