READING, Pa. - The Wilson baseball team won 19 games a year ago, won two titles, and have nine seniors returning from a year ago. Expectations are high for the 2020 campaign for the Bulldogs and that's why it was even tougher to hear the news about the delayed start to this spring sports season.
When the announcement came from the PIAA, the club was in Myrtle Beach scrimmaging and preparing for the upcoming campaign.
Wilson's coaching staff believes this year's team has a lot of talent and has the capability to achieve a lot this season. Now the question remains if they will have the chance to play.
PIAA officials announced earlier this week the further postponement of the spring sports season by two more weeks, which pushed the new start into April as of now.