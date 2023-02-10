GLENDALE, Ariz. - A major sporting event brings out a lot of sports collectors. WFMZ's resident expert Dave Lesko is very familiar with Hunt Auctions, a local company bringing numerous historical pieces to the fans this week in Arizona.
The Exton, Pa. company typically runs monthly auctions out of their warehouse, but this week for the 15th year in a row, they're holding an event with a lot of interesting, unique items that are ready to bid on.
"It adds a nice flavor for us being in the Philly area, and obviously lots of fans, lots of our bidders are actually coming out for the game," said company president David Hunt. "It's a great way to get some historic pieces and some items right off the field from the NFL Auction program. And whether it's a vintage piece or a modern piece, a portion of the proceeds from the auction items will go to NFL Auction charities."