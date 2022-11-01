PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Take two in Philadelphia for game three of the World Series on Tuesday night. The Fall classic having its scheduled adjusted by Mother Nature on Monday.
The rain, a bit of a blessing in disguise for manager Rob Thompson and his Phillies squad.
Taking the mound in game three, Ranger Suarez, the original starter, Noah Syndergaard now slated to start game five. In between them on Wednesday night in game four, Aaron Nola.
All of this giving Zach Wheeler added time too before his next start, which would come if this series shifts back to Houston.
Thompson looking at the added time off being beneficial for Wheeler following a ramp up in return to action following his stint on the IL during the regular season.
The Phillies will look to grab a, 2-1 series lead to start their three game stretch of the series at home.