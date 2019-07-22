Fabian helps Union stay atop conference standings

PHILADELPHIA - As the season rolls along for the Philadelphia Union, the team still stands in the top spot. The club is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to Marco Fabian. Fabian scored the first of the team's two goals in their win over the Chicago Fire this past Saturday.

The 2-0 victory helped keep the Union in first place. The goal by Fabian happened just hours before his 30th birthday and his teammates celebrated with him in the locker room after the game.

Philly is 2-1-1 so far this season and spirits are high as they head into their game against the Montreal Impact on Saturday.