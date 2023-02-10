HERSHEY, Pa. - Berks Catholic magical run in the PIAA Class 2A team tournament came to an end in the semifinal round with a 40-15 loss to Faith Christian at the Giant Center.
The Saints won the three of the first five bouts to take a 15-7 lead, but the young and talented Lions swept the final eight to advance to the championship match against Ft. LeBoeuf.
Berks Catholic drops down into the consolation bracket to battle for bronze.
FAITH CHRISTIAN 40, BERKS CATHOLIC 15
189: Jason Singer (FC) md. Timothy Saylor 9-1
215: Brody Kline (BC) d. Mark Effendian 3-2 UTB
285: Owen Reber (BC) won by forfeit
107: Kole Davidheiser (FC) d. Christopher Smith 12-7
114: Brayden Hartranft (BC) won by forfeit
121: Gauge Botero (FC) md. Gunnar Maciejewski 11-3
127: Arment Waltenbaugh (FC) d. Marvin Armistead 12-9 TB
133: Mason Wagner (FC) d. Noah Rosa 6-2
139: Chase Hontz (FC) p. Nathan Moschak 4:17
145: Max Stein (FC) md. John Maurer 12-1
152: Cael Weidemoyer (FC) md. Carmine Lenzi 11-2
160: Luke Sugalski (FC) md. Ricardo Tinoco 16-5
172: Adam Waters (FC) tf. Gabe Davis 24-9