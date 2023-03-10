HERSHEY, Pa. - Long day of wrestling at the Giant Center on Friday of championship week. The PIAA-2A bouts kicking things off, Faith Christian and Notre Dame Green Pond continuing to lead the way.
The Lions with five wrestlers advancing to the semifinals, and the Crusaders with four moving within one bout of a PIAA title.
One of the four Crusaders still alive in title contention, Holden Garcia, the reigning champion at 172 pounds. Garcia one of three Crusaders to win by decision in the early going, Aiden Compton the only one advancing by fall.
The Lions Mason Wagner, earning the 5-2 decision as one of the five Lions wrestlers to remain in title contention.