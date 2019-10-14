ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Jack Fallon of CB West won the Triple Hot Play of the Week honor for his tough 30-yard run that set up the game-winning field goal on Friday night against North Penn. His play helped the Bucks beat North Penn for the first time in nearly 20 years.
CB West also remained undefeated this season after notching the win on Friday.
Voting for the Triple Hot Play of the Week happens on The Big Ticket page on wfmz.com. The voting begins on Friday night after the airing of The Big Ticket and ends at 2 p.m on the following Monday.