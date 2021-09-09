NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth hits the road in week three for EPC South test, Parkland. This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Blue Eagles took home the District XI-6A title in 2019.
Head coach Tom Falzone commented on the upcoming game, noting that it's about this game and this season. Almost every starter from that team in 2019 is no longer there.
When it comes to this game on Friday night, Falzone is living in the present with his 2021 squad. What occurred two years ago was then, and can't be taken away.