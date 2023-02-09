PHOENIX - It will be brother against brother on Sunday when Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, goes up against younger brother Travis, the Kansas City Eagles tight end, in Super Bowl 57.
The siblings are both among the top players at their respective positions and since both play on offense their mother Donna has an easy solution which is to root for whichever team has the ball.
She will be wearing a split jersey and many of the faithful from Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio will be wearing both teams colors as well.
"For us to be able to go compete against each other on the highest stage, it's an awesome reflection on our family and the both of us," said Jason. "Moreso it's an incredible accomplishment for our community and all the people we grew up with and all the people that have made us into the people we are today."
It will be the ultimate family get together in the desert this weekend as the siblings battle for the Lombardi Trophy.