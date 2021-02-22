NAZARETH, Pa. - Growing up in the Brugler house, you better bring your A game
"My older brother and my older sister are so competitive so every day was a competition in our house,"Talya Brugler said.
Brugler has taken the lessons her older siblings taught her and has shined, recently becoming the all time leading scorer in Nazareth girls' basketball history, but the record is secondary right now to the main task.
"We have a common goal and that's to win a championship, get another one under our belt," Brugler said. "I'm just trying to get to that. This is just an extra plus. It was a personal goal of mine the last four years and now that I've reached it I can just go out and play."
Talya's older sister Tessa is now at Bucknell after a great career at Nazareth and as Talya gets set to go to St. Joe's next year, Tessa had some key advice for her little sister
"Someone else is always going to be working harder than you so you always have to get that mindset to be the hardest working one in the gym. Nothing will come easy," she said.
Rick Bickert coached both Bruglers and even though the sisters had great success they achieved it being different players
"Tessa started as a point guard cuz she didn't grow until 8th grade then she shot up," he noted. "Talya was always the big and went opposite. Tessa started as a point guard. Got more inside. Talya worked on her game and now she can play outside now too.
"Well we knew she was going to be successful. The family is very competitive. She came in when we didn't have any bigs int he program so she got to start as a freshman right away. Watching her grow from a freshman til now is just unbelievable."