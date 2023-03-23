READING, Pa. - The Reading boys basketball team has plenty of family ties during its storied history. Some of those ties coming from recent years, two PIAA champions from 2021 now watching their younger brothers try to match them.
Nick Chapman and Malik Osumanu watched their brothers Joey and Moro capture the PIAA-6A title two years ago.
For Nick and Joey this latest run is as much about writing their own history for the program, as it is trying to match their brothers success they saw closely. Both players ready to take their game to the next level to bring the title home for the Red Knights.