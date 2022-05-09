NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It will be Central Catholic and Easton for the East Penn Conference boys lacrosse title on Thursday after each won semifinal matchups on Monday night at Al Erdosy Field.
In the opener, Parkland build a 5-4 lead early in the second half but the Red Rovers stormed back with four unanswered goals to win 8-5. Trent Griffin scored three goals and Matt Deliso added a pair as Easton turned the tables on a Trojans squad that had beat them 13-2 last week.
Central Catholic defeated Freedom 14-9 in the nightcap for their 15th win of the season and 28th straight dating to 2021. The Vikings raced to a 7-1 lead but Freedom would score the next five to cut the deficit to one.
Central Catholic would respond down the stretch, however, and advance to the EPC championship game.