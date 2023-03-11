HERSHEY, Pa. - Faith Christian Academy and Notre Dame-Green Pond each crowned state champions as the PIAA Class 2A wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.
Outstanding wrestler FCA's Adam Waters wrapped up an amazing freshman campaign with a first period fall against the Crusaders Holden Garcia at 172 pounds. Garcia, a 160-pound state champion in 2022, was one of two runners-up for NDGP along with Aiden Compton who was second at 285. The Lions other state champion was Gauge Botero who defeated Brandt Harer of Montgomery 5-1 at 121 pounds.
Ayden Smith handed West Branch's Landon Bailey his second loss of the season 5-4 on a takedown with 15 seconds remaining in the 114-pound final. Notre Dame teammate defeated his third consecutive 2022 medalist in the 145-pound final, capping off his run to the gold medal with a 3-2 win over Cade Wimsberger of Meadowbrook Christian.
Faith Christian Academy brought 11 wrestlers to Hershey and had nine placewinners en route to the team title with 152 points. Botero and Waters are the first two state champions in program history. Notre Dame was second in the team race with 101 points.