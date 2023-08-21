READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced their 69-game home schedule for the 2024 season at FirstEnergy Stadium, in conjunction with Major League Baseball. A full promotional schedule, game times and the road slate will be announced at a later date.
The 2024 schedule consists of eleven six-game homestands, plus one three-game homestand. Once again, Mondays are the universal off-day. Eight of the home series are against Northeast Division rivals (Binghamton, Hartford, New Hampshire, Portland and Somerset) and four against teams from the Southwest Division (Akron, Bowie, Erie and Harrisburg).
The Fightin Phils will open on the road and play their first home series April 9-14 against the Portland Sea Dogs. The entire home schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, April 9 through Sunday, April 14: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)
Tuesday, April 23 through Sunday, April 28: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)
Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)
Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)
Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)
Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)
Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30: Bowie Baysox (Orioles)
Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)
Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)
Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)
Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)
Tuesday, September 3 through Sunday, September 8: Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)