READING, Pa. - Sparked by a big game from rehabbing Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak, Reading snapped a two-game losing streak with an 11-2 win over Binghamton on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Moniak drove in three runs with an RBI triple in the second, a sacrifice fly in the fourth and run-scoring single in the sixth. Noah Skirrow was impressive on the mound for the Fightin Phils with five one-hit, scoreless innings to earn his third win of the season.
Jonathan Guzman had three hits and three RBI for Reading (19-25), Kevin Vicuna had two hits and scored three runs and Vito Friscia had a pair of hits - including a solo home run.
The Fightin Phils will try to earn a split of the six-game series on Sunday when they host the Rumble Ponies in a 5:15 start.