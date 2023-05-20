BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Madison Stokes scored twice and knocked in two runs to help rally Reading to a 6-5 win over Somerset on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark.
Stokes slugged a two-run home run in the second inning and also scored on Nick Podkul's two-run triple in the fifth as the Fightin Phils erased a 4-2 deficit. Reading's bullpen was also instrumental in the win with five scoreless innings of one-hit baseball.
Reading will try to gain a split in the six-game series against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.