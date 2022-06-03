HARTFORD, Conn. - Reading fell behind early and the comeback attempt fell short in a 9-4 loss to Hartford on Friday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.
The Yard Goats jumped out to a 7-0 lead but the Fightin Phils plated four runs in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Logan O'Hoppe and a three-run home run by Josh Ockimey.
Reading was held hitless the rest of the way and the hosts tacked on singles runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
The teams will play the fifth game in a six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.