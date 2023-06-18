READING, Pa. - Hartford built a big early lead and captured the finals game of the series with a 14-5 win over the Fightin Phils on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Yard Goats hit four home runs in the first four innings to build an 10-0 lead. Reading battled back behind home runs from Carlos De La Cruz, Johan Rojas and Nick Podkul, but the visitors added on late to thwart the comeback.
Despite the loss, the Fightin Phils split the six-game series. Reading will now head to Maine to begin a series against Portland on Tuesday.