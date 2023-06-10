READING, Pa. - Late rallies propel Binghamton to a doubleheader sweep over Reading on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
In the opener, the Rumble Ponies scored the tieing run in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to defeat the Fightin Phils 4-1. Reading held a 5-1 lead hending into the top of the sixth in game two, but the visitors scored four in the sixth and three in the eighth in an 8-5 win.
Johan Rojas and Oliver Dunn each knocked in a pair of runs for the Fightin Phils. The teams will play the final game of the series on Sunday evening.