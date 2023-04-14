READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils could not hold on to an early lead and suffered their sixth setback of the season, falling 6-4 to Hartford on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Baron Radcliff helped stake Reading to a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Yard Goats would score in the fourth through seventh innings however to take control.
Cody Roberts helped the Fightins close to within 5-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning, but that would be the end of the scoring for the hosts.
Reading will try to salvage a split when the teams wrap up the series with two games over the weekend.