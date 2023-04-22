PORTLAND, Maine - Nick Yorke led off the seventh inning with a double and came around to score the winning run as host Portland edged Reading 3-2 on Saturday at Hadlock Field.
The Fightin Phils had battled back to tie the score on a two-run double in the fifth inning by Johan Rojas that plated Herbert Iser and Madison Stokes. Reading threatened in the ninth but could not push across the tying run.
The Fightin Phils will try to earn a split in the six-game series when the two teams meet on Sunday afternoon.