PORTLAND, Maine - The Fightin Phils managed just five singles on Sunday afternoon in a 6-1 loss to Portland at Hadlock Field.
The Sea Dogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Reading put together a pair of walks and an RBI single from Oliver Dunn to cut the deficit in half. Portland put the game out of reach with a four-run eighth inning keyed by a two-run triple from Tyler McDonough.
Starter David Parkinson struck out eight over 4-2/3 innings for the Fightin Phils and was a hard-luck loser despite lowering his season ERA to 2.57.
Reading will return home to host Altoona in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday.