READING, Pa. - Somerset put up six runs in the middle innings and defeated the Fightin Phils 6-1 on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Marcus Lee Sang hit his first AA home run in the bottom of the fifth inning for Reading. Sang had two hits for the Fightin Phils, who managed only five singles in addition to Sang's home run.
The Patriots won 4-of-6 in the series, although Reading did prevail in the conclusion of a suspended game earlier in the week. The Fightin Phils head to Harrisburg to begin a six-game series on Tuesday.