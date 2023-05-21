BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Fightin Phils salvaged a series split with Somerset by taking the final game 3-1 on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark.
Reading made the most of their four hits on the afternoon - scoring a pair of runs in the fifth on a walk and sacrifice fly. After the POatriots closed to within 2-1, Madison Stokes slugged his second home run of the season on the seventh to add an insurance run.
The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against Harrisburg.